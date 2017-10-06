Evans intends to challenge FA charge

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans intends to challenge his FA charge after his latest brush with officialdom.
Evans was sent to the stands for his arguments with the fourth official at Cheltenham and has finally received his FA letter.
