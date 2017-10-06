Search

Evans intends to challenge FA charge

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town - Steve Evans is sent from the technical area by referee Brett Huxtable - Pic By James Williamson
Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town - Steve Evans is sent from the technical area by referee Brett Huxtable - Pic By James Williamson

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans intends to challenge his FA charge after his latest brush with officialdom.

Evans was sent to the stands for his arguments with the fourth official at Cheltenham and has finally received his FA letter.

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town - Steve Evans argues with referee Brett Huxtable - Pic By James Williamson

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town - Steve Evans argues with referee Brett Huxtable - Pic By James Williamson