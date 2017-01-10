Evans ‘gobsmacked’ by Stags ticket offer

Steve Evans admitted he was ‘gobsmacked’ when Stags chairman John Radford told him about the ticket offer which would see fans allowed to watch a game for free.

The generous offer will give supporters who purchase a ticket for the home match against Leyton Orient on January 28 free entry to the Stags’ following home game against Hartlepool United on February 11.

Radford said he wanted to create a ‘carnival-like’ atmosphere at the One Call Stadium for the players to thrive under while Evans has sent out a rallying cry to the Stags fan base: “Come out and support us.”

He added: “Everyone knows in this town what he does for this football club. He never ceases to amaze me and when he spoke to me at the back end of last week and said ‘I’m going to put this ticket offer on, what do you think?’ I was pretty gobsmacked.

“I think he recognises how hard it is for supporters these days, in difficult times with families, commitments, cars, mortgages, rents and other stuff you have to do, and at the same time he wants a busy One Call Stadium.

“He wants to give us every opportunity to have a good atmosphere and he’s been very generous up until now with the offers he’s made. And with buy one get one free you’ve got to say to Mansfield people: ‘Come out and support us’.

“It’s a great offer and let’s take up the offer and make them do it again.”

Evans’ side has recently drawn 1-1 with table-topping Doncaster Rovers and beaten Crewe Alexandra 3-0 at home to keep Stags among the chasing pack for a top seven spot.

Radford said: “We want to help create a carnival-like atmosphere in which the players can thrive under new manager Steve Evans.

“This ‘buy one get one free’ offer is designed to get as many supporters through the turnstiles for both games against Leyton Orient and Hartlepool United.

“The club has rarely been in a better place, on and off the field, in its modern day history. We now need more supporters inside One Call Stadium to help build an atmosphere which encourages our players to perform at their highest capability.

“Our current fan base are terrifically loyal and passionate about the Stags and we want more of them inside the ground on a regular basis.

“I want One Call Stadium to become a fortress in 2017, a fortress which is as full as possible and where opposition teams fear to come.

And added: “We will make Mansfield Town great again with the support of the town’s people.”

The tickets vary in price from £15-22 for adults, £10-18 for senior citizens (60+), £10-17 for young adults (18-21) and £5-15 for juniors (7-17). Six and under go free. Prices are subject to time of purchase and seat in the ground.

The offer applies to all age categories as well as those who are in possession of a Quarry Lane Membership Card. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting the ticket office at One Call Stadium or telephone 01623 482 482 (Option 1).

The Stags’ ticket office is open from 10am-5pm from Monday to Friday or 10am until kick-off on a home matchday, re-opening at full-time until 5.15pm. The club has advised the offer cannot be purchased online.

Meanwhile, in a bonus for season ticket holders, a free bottle of coke zero or bottle of Carlsberg can obtained from any matchday kiosk at the home game against Leyton Orient, when a voucher is pre-obtained at the club’s ticket office.