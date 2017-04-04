Evans delighted with Taft comeback

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans was delighted with centre half George Taft’s return to action on Saturday.

The 6ft 5ins defender had been out injured since September but a surprise return against Exeter last weekend saw him turn in a magnificent first half before his lack of match fitness caught up with him after the break.

“I thought he was brilliant,” said Evans.

“The big man said he was good at half-time but we knew he was hanging a bit late on in the first half.

“At the start of the second half you’ve seen him miss a simple little header and run out of position. That’s just your head and your body are not communicating as one.

“There is a lot of desire and commitment that you head is telling you, but it’s telling you five seconds too late. You make runs when you shouldn’t. So we had to get him off.”

With just six games to go Mansfield now have five players competing for the two central defender shirts with Krystian Pearce looking to be first choice and Taft and Kyle Howkins battling for the other while Rhys Bennett is covering for the injured Hayden White at right back.

“I don’t think Kyle (Howkins) did anything wrong when he came on in his place. He did his job,” added Evans.