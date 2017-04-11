End of season for Stags keeper Shearer?

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Scott Shearer’s season could be over due to an accumulation of bumps and bruises.

The 36-year-old Scot was first choice until the turn of the year when Jake Kean arrived on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

Shearer has only played five times since then, when Kean was injured and, with the equally experienced Brian Jensen currently on the bench, Shearer looks set to be allowed to recover in his own time unless there was a sudden crisis.

“Scott is probably unlikely to figure again at any stage this season,” admitted Evans.

“He’s got different ailments. He’s had a couple of injections in elbows and knees and different things - I suppose it comes to people who get to that age. It makes it more difficult.

“But if we have to call on him, the big man will be there of course. But we also have to remember people’s welfare.”