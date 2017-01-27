Double centre half boost imminent for Stags

With the transfer window about to close and Stags chasing new players, the Mansfield Town squad is about to be boosted further next month with the return of dominant centre halves George Taft and Kyle Howkins.

Both have been missing injured but are expected back to shore up what has been an excellent defence in their absence, only letting in three goals in six games.

“We are probably looking at Tafty being back in full training mid-February, so probably three weeks from now,” said Evans.

“Kyle Howkins we expect back in training in a fortnight, so that’s good news as well.

“That’s two big strong centre back coming back at the right time.

“We have a good medical department, a good rehabilitation department and strength and conditioning team and we’re making sure we do all the work right so that it gives us a chance to get them on the pitch as they don’t get paid to sit up in the stand, they get paid to play.”