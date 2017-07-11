Don’t miss the latest Stags news on our Facebook Live broadcast this morning

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans will be holding his first post-Malta press conference at the One Call Stadium today at 10.45am.

Evans will give us the very latest on his two transfer targets, expand on the news that he missed out on a top striker last week and look forward to the glut of big friendlies ahead, starting with Saturday’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

