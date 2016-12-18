Do YOU agree with our Mansfield Town player ratings v Exeter City?

Mansfield Town were beaten 2-0 at Exeter following a below-par performance.

Stags turned in a very poor first half and were beaten thanks to a brace by Ollie Watkins’ either side of the break.

Pundit Martin Shaw gave his verdict on the players’ performance on Stagsnet - and it does not make pleasant reading for most of the team.

Shearer - 6 No blame to the keeper for either goal. One mistake when he came for a free kick, didn’t get there and Wheeler slid his shot wide. One straightforward save from a shot from a tight angle.

Collins - 4 Very poor game. Holmes got past him too easily in the build-up to the first goal. Also missed Mansfield’s best chance.

Bennett - 5 Slipped on the halfway line (or was fouled, impossible to tell in real time or indeed from the two camera angles on video that I have) allowing Watkins - to break and score the second goal. Overall not solid.

Pearce - 4 Allowed Reid to burst past him twice down the left. Poor back header put Shearer in trouble. Allowed high ball to bounce and let Wheeler in for a chance from a tight angle.

Benning -4 Allowed Wheeler and Holmes to get past him for first half chances. Sent off, first booking was deserved, second was possibly harsh.

Clements - 6 Very poor first half, much better in the second.

McGuire - 6 A couple of shots blocked and a decent effort over the bar. Did ok.

Hurst - 4 Very poor first half and subbed at the break. Watkins got away from him to score the first goal.

Hemmings - 7 One or two good crosses. A couple of shots off target.

Green - 5.5 One powerful shot just wide. A couple of decent flick-ons and chest-downs but didn’t get enough service.

Hoban 5 Contributed little, though got no service.

