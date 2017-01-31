DEADLINE DAY: MacDonald happy with surprise move to Mansfield

Winger Alex MacDonald said it was a surprise that Oxford United were prepared to let him go – but he was delighted today to put pen to paper for Mansfield Town.

MacDonald helped Oxford to promotion last season and has played 30 games for the League One outfit this season.

“It has probably been going on for four or five days now with negotiations with Oxford and I’m just glad now it’s all over,” he said.

“I have been playing quite a lot in League One this year and it came as a bit of a surprise to me that I was allowed to move on.

“As soon as I had the chance to come down here and work with Steve Evans, I thought it was an opportunity for me which was great. It was one that I had spoken about long and hard with my family about, and we are happy to be here.

“When you look at where the club’s been since Steve has taken over – there is a good group of players here, I know a few of the lads here already. It was a move that I thought was going one place with the recent upturn in form, and it is always great to be a part of it.

“And I am just looking to hopefully add to what I have already got and get the team going in the right direction and up the league.”

Evans has brought in eight new players in January, MacDonald followed today by the arrival of Alfie Potter.

“Obviously it (the new signings) has all been good, because it is being reflected in the performances and certainly the results,” he said.

“I think when he took over, the club was 19th in the league. So the results have certainly come.

“Hopefully I can improve the squad, and hopefully that comes off from the results and performance on a Saturday.”

Letting Stags fans know what to expect from him, he said: “I am a winger. I like to give everything in every game and hopefully add a little bit of quality as well.

“I am a hard working wide man, and hopefully I can bring another dimension to the team.”

He added: “It (joining a club in January) can be tricky at times, but with the games coming in thick and fast – we are straight into a tough game on Saturday at Barnet away – and the more games you are involved in, the better it is and easier it is to settle.

“I’d rather join a club in January than in the summer because it is a long process, with pre-season and stuff. So I’d rather join in January and I am happy that this has gone over the line.

“But I need to get in the team first. That is my aim, to make an impression and get myself in to the starting XI, sooner rather than later.

“But the team are on a great run of form at the minute and if I can help in any way, shape or form – straight away from the offing, then it is great.”

“You can’t expect to walk into a team. You have got to earn your way in, earn the respect of your team-mates and certainly the manager.”