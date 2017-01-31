DEADLINE DAY: Easy decision for Potter to join Stags

New Mansfield Town midfielder Alfie Potter said it took him just 10 minutes to agree to sign once he knew he was wanted by Steve Evans.

After helping Northampton to promotion last season, Potter has found himself out the first team picture recently and now can’t wait to get started at One Call Stadium.

“There’s nothing better than feeling wanted - it was an easy decision to make,” he said.

“Steve Evans’ record speaks for itself at previous clubs anyway and you can see the results here since he took over

“This is going to be a club moving forward now and he’s shown a real interest in wanting me.

“He was the one that showed the most interest in me really and there’s nothing better than feeling wanted, so it was an easy decision to make.

“I spoke to other clubs but for me, football-wise, this was the easiest decision.”

He added: “I met the gaffer last week and within 10 minutes, I knew I wanted to sign. It was just a matter of getting back down to London, speaking to my family, talking it through with them and once they were fine with it, it was ‘let’s get it done’.

“I am pleased to get it all sorted and I can’t wait to get started now – it’s been a while since I played a bit of football.”

So what Stags fans expect from Potter?

“First and foremost I work hard,” he said. “I think that’s a given anyway for a professional footballer.

“I like to get on the ball, I like to try to make things happen. At times I give it away but I’m not going to shy away from it.

“I will try to create things and I want to start adding more goals to my game.

“The gaffer’s spoken about how he wants to play and I think his formation and how he goes about things, it’s going to really suit me.

“I am fairly comfortable across any of the attacking positions.”

Potter said this wasn’t the first approach from the Stags for his services.

“I have come close to signing for Mansfield a couple of times before really, but for one reason or another it didn’t happen,” he said.

“This is a club and a team going in the right direction and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I know five or six of the players already which is a help.”

Potter played a big part in Northampton’s promotion last season and can see similarities between the squads.

“First and foremost, last year when we got promoted at Northampton, we had an unbelievable team spirit and all the boys were together pulling in the same direction,” he said.

“Having spoken to a few of the boys here already, it’s the same here.

“Obviously the manager knows this level and knows what’s required so he’s putting a squad together that can implement the way he wants to play and like he’s shown before, I’m sure he will bring success to this club.”

After his time at Northampton turned sour, he admitted he couldn’t wait for the window to open.

He said: “The new manager came in at Northampton and obviously brought his own ideas with him and I’ve had to be patient and wait for a chance there, and there’s been times when I’ve been given a chance and I’ve taken it and still not remained in the side.

“It’s one of those things. Managers bring in their own players and their own ideas and sometimes your face doesn’t fit.

“So I couldn’t wait for the January window so I could go out and get some minutes. As soon as I heard Mansfield were interested, I always knew I was coming here.

“It’s always been a tough place. I don’t actually know if I’ve won here before. I’d much rather be playing for the home side than the away side here.

“It’s been a while since I had a consistent run of games and I know when I do get a run of games, I know the level I can get back to.”