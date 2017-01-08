Crewe fans call for boss to go after Stags defeat

Mansfield Town’s 3-0 win over struggling Crewe piled on the agony for manager Steve Davis as away fans again called for his head.

The Railwaymen worked hard and played some excellent football over the 90 minutes but rarely looked capable of scoring as their record stretched to two wins in 21 games.

Davis said: “If the board decide there is somebody better who can do the job at the moment I will have to accept that.

Click HERE to read the match report

Click HERE to read Steve Evans’ thoughts

“But while I am here I will work to turn it around. That’s what I will try to do.

“We will all work hard to put it right. We want it to be right. “The players are lacking massively in confidence and things aren’t going for us, but that can happen.

“It’s hard personally, it’s hard for the club, we all suffer, but it is not just me.

“We all suffer, the supporters will have found that frustrating and disappointing today, like myself and the rest of the staff.”

He continued: “We didn’t start well, conceding in the first few minutes.

“That made it very difficult for us, but we should have had a penalty when Bakayogo’s heel was caught. He tried to stay on his feet, maybe he should have dived. Those key decisions aren’t going for us at the moment.

“Then we conceded a goal early at the start of the second half and it was always going to be difficult.

“For all our possession that we had it is about what happens in the boxes.

“Some of our football and control was good, but in the end we have lost. 3-0 makes it look as though we were battered.

“That’s what counts, it is about putting the ball in the net - and that is what we are not doing at the moment.”