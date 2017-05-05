Crawley caretaker wants pride and passion from players in Stags showdown

Steve Evans will now know who his opposite number will be when Stags take on Crawley Town on Saturday.

Matt Harrold has been put in caretaker charge of the Reds following the departure of Dermot Drummy as head coach on Thursday.

Harold will take over Crawley’s first team reins for their final League Two game of the season against Mansfield Town (5.30pm).

Striker Harold, 32, said: “I was asked to take the team by (director) Selim Gaygusuz and I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ve got nothing to lose. I will tell the players to go out and enjoy themselves, play with pride and passion and let’s see if we can end the season with a positive result with the fans right behind us.

“We could finish as high as 17th with three points so that’s a massive incentive for us.”