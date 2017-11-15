Cox and Murray book Mansfield Town return after FA Cup drama

Ex-Mansfield Town managers Paul Cox and Adam Murray booked an FA Cup return to the One Call Stadium last night in the most dramatic of circumstances.

National League Guiseley had to come from behind to draw 1-1with 11 minutes left at League Two high-fliers Accrington Stanley, having played the second half with 10 men, and, after getting through extra-time, then won the tie on penalty kicks to.

That means Paul Cox’s side will now travel to meet Mansfield Town in the Lions’ first ever tie in round two over the weekend of December 2nd.

“The players deserve all the accolades that are coming their way,” said Cox, who last week appointed his ex-assistant at Mansfield and former Mansfield boss Murray as his assistant at Guiseley.

“We came to a club that is flying in League Two, a superb side, and it was hard enough with 11 men.

“But it was down to the belief in the players, their work ethic, their desire and the way they never gave up.

“I am proud of the lads and proud of the support, which was humbling.

“I am over the moon - and almost lost for words, which is unusual for me.

“We have created history at the club and we now want it to snowball.

“I am really looking forward to going back to Mansfield and seeing everyone there, but we have some very important league matches before then.”

Centre back Chris M’Boungou was dismissed on the stroke of half-time, and when Sean McConville netted on the restart it looked an uphill battle for the non-Leaguers.

But John Rooney, younger brother of Wayne, dramatically levelled from the spot with 11 minutes to go - and it was spot kicks in the end that saw ice cool Guiseley through 4-3, Stanley missing their first two and unable to recover.

Stanley also had a ‘winner’ disallowed in extra-time for offside.

The Guiseley side also included former Stags midfielder Kevan Hurst.

Hurst said: “Everyone in the dressing room is buzzing as we’ve made history.

“That was probably one of the best goalkeeping displays I have ever seen in my career.

“We won’t get carried away with ourselves, but we are going to enjoy this.

“Obviously Paul Cox has come in and I have worked with this staff before. He has brought his own ideas in and the lads are buying into them.

“For me there is only one direction we are going to be going in. He’s been brilliant fo