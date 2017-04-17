Coulthirst in for Stags, but Green declared fit

Striker Shaq Coulthirst returned to the starting line-up for Mansfield Town’s big home clash with play-off rivals Luton Town this afternoon.

The Peterborough loanee replaced Matt Green, who dropped down to the bench.

Having limped off at Wycombe on Friday, Green was a doubt today but declared fit enough to stay in the squad.

Otherwise Steve Evans kept the same side that won 1-0 at Wycombe to keep the play-off dream alive.

Stags began the day two points off the top seven with 61 points in 10th, while Luton, having squandered two home points in a 2-2 draw with doomed Leyton Orient on Friday, still in fourth place on 67 points.

STAGS: Kean, Bennett, Pearce, Taft, White, Whiteman, Byrom, Benning, Potter, Coulthirst, Rose. Subs: Jensen, Collins, Howkins, Green, MacDonald, Arquin, Hamilton.

LUTON: Moore, Justin, Rhea, Cuthbert, Sheehan, Potts, Mpanzu, Lee, D’Ath, Vassell, Hylton. Subs: O’Donnell, Smith, Gray, Marriott, Gambin, Palmer, King. REFEREE: Mark Brown of East Yorkshire.