Costly referee decisions hard to take for Stags boss

The old adage that refereeing decisions even out will not wash with Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans this season.

A series of decisions against his club in recent weeks have seen precious points lost.

Ahead of Saturday’s final day trip to Crawley Town, he said: “I think since the turn of the year, when they say big decisions in games from match officials even or level themselves out over a season, well we are about 6-0 down at the minute and it’s hard to take.

“The head of referees spent Monday and Tuesday apologising. He is a good man. But his apologies don’t get the decision back so we just have to move on.”

Evans knows he can be a thorn in officials’ sides with his vociferous management. But he said: “I don’t think it makes any difference to Klopp, Conte or Mourinho. I have sat behind them in games and they are very passionate. They care.

“I am not saying the referees that we’ve had in this games who have given things against us are bad referees. But the concentration and focus in their minds needs to be to get the big decisions right.

“If I go and query them, they always say didn’t your striker miss a chance or your midfielder miss a chance?

“But my answer is if they keep doing that they will be out. It’s as simple as that.”

He added: “We want good referees and we want to support them. I know how difficult their job is. It’s why I visit referees’ associations and give them a manager’s view.

“At this stage of the season they go under the microscope more as people can see a light at the end of a tunnel.”