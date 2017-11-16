CJ Hamilton aims to keep improving for Mansfield Town

Winger CJ Hamilton wants to keep improving his game in order to cement his place in the Mansfield Town starting eleven.

Hamilton regained his starting place during the 1-1 draw against Exeter City following a spell on the bench.

And the Londoner says he wants to repay the faith of boss Steve Evans and live up to his potential.

“The boss gave me my chance after a couple of good performances in the Checkatrade Trophy and I have been able to take that chance,” he said.

“The Notts County game did wonders for me, it really got my confidence up and showed the boss what I can do.

“I feel I have learned from being out of the team, you have to take it on board and do the right things on the training pitch.

“You have to work harder and show that you shoud be in the team.

“The boss has backed me and I just have to have to the confidence to go out and perform.

“I have to improve my final ball, but I think that side of my game is starting to get better. I have been working hard on the training ground and you can see that the work is starting to pay off.

“It is time to live up to my potential and contribute some goals to the team.

“Not getting a regular run in the team has been frustrating. I have tried to be more consistent when I do get a chance in the team.

“The standard in the team has gone up quite a bit, we have more good signings and we have got more of an eye for goals and key passes.

“We can feel ourselves growing game by game and getting more confident.”

Stags are currently fives games unbeaten in League Two, but know they must turn draws into wins if they are to climb the table.

They face mid-table Stevenage at home on Saturday and go into the game on the back of a superb 1-0 win at Coventry, where the quality of result was also matched by the quality of the team performance.

“We want to keep the unbeaten run going, it takes a lot to keep it going,” added Hamilton.

“You could see how hard we battled for the win at Coventry. The whole team battled hard and the fans were fantastic.

“They got right behind us from start to finish and pushed us on to the win.

“If the fans back us on Saturday like they did at Coventry then I am confident we will get the three points.

“It will be a tough game, they are a good team and you cannot underestimate any team in this division.

“Any team can get points away and it is important we make our home form count."

