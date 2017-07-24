Charities boosted by Kevin Bird match proceeds

Two charities were given a big boost on Saturday as the £15,100 proceeds from the Kevin Bird charity match were split between Once Upon a Smile and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Former Stags legend Bird is now suffering from dementia and his charity game at the One Call Stadium in May proved a huge success with 1,462 turning out to see a Stags Legends team beat a Soap Stars/Celebrities side 7-1.

The money was handed over at half-time during Saturday’s home friendly with Nottingham Forest and organiser Phill Walker said: “It was an emotional day. It was a honour to be be asked to organise the game for Kevin who is a true football legend, a great player and a great man, and has great support from wife Susan and their family and friends.”