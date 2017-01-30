CATLING’S CORNER - Belated welcome to new boss as column returns

Hi everybody - remember me? A huge welcome back to Catling’s Corner to you all.

As I have not done this for quite a while I’d like to say a huge welcome to Steve Evans.

He probably don’t know me at the minute but if I get the chance most weeks I’ll try to do a blog for you all.

I’ll start by mentioning the brilliant turnaround since manager Evans has come in as manager.

He’s certainly got us playing really well and brought players in who want it that little bit more with the extra quality they have.

From the players that have left the only one I will miss will be Mitchell Rose as I rarely rated him.

But - and this is a big but - I trust Steve Evans more than I have any other manager we have had.

Steve Evans’ pedigree makes you appreciate what he is doing and I hope by the end of the season or even next season we will be promoted.

Against Leyton Orient, after a brilliant second half performance and one of the best atmospheres at the Mill for a long while, it was a comfortable win against another team who today have sacked their manager after playing us again.

The new players that Evans has brought in look a different quality to the players that we had before at the club.

Jake Kean, since coming in, has kept numerous clean sheets and looks very comfortable, and Hayden White looks like the replacement at right back we’ve needed since Nicky Hunt left last season

Joel Byron oozes class with his deliveries and taking control of games, which we all wanted Chris Clements to do for us over the years, while Ben Whiteman is quality and I’d pay every penny we have got to buy him permanently currently.

Why Sheffield United don’t want him I don’t know but that is certainly better for us.

Shaquille Coulthurst looked the exact player we have seen against us over the years and, with Danny Rose at the side of him, we could be in for an exciting end to the season.

We will apparently see even more new signings coming in before the window deadline and I for one am really excited to see who comes in.

The players that are being mentioned are names that we wouldn’t have been linked with before now with the manager we have had, but it is very exciting at the club at the minute player wise and fan wise.

I will also mention the funny bit in the game on Saturday with Krystian Pearce we all know what happened but I thought it was brilliant and good on him for carrying on playing.

I hope you all enjoyed this again. I welcome Steve Evans and Paul Raynor and I know that Jamie McGuire also reads my blog so hi to you all!

So it’s all aboard the Steve Evans rollercoaster!