Carolyn Radford is the new Karren Brady, says Stags boss Evans

Mansfield Town CEO Carolyn Radford has been described as the new Karren Brady by boss Steve Evans.

Evans has been impressed by her work this summer in helping hammer out transfer deals and sees her in the same mould as the Birmingham and West ham trailblazer.

Evans said: “It’s Karren Brady mark two isn’t it?

“You can see it and that’s a huge plaudit as Karren is one of football’s finest administrators.

“I don’t think anyone from the Premier League down to grassroots disputes that. She is a real professional.

“When you meet Carolyn Radford you get the charm, the charisma, the beautiful looks, but you have a real steel lady behind all of that who has to negotiate to get the best value for money she can for this football club and the Radfords’ other businesses.

“We are very fortunate to have her.”