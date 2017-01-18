Carolyn Radford flies the flag for Stags and women on Sky TV

Mansfield Town chief executive Carolyn Radford talked about her life in football as a woman on Sky TV this week.

Part of Sky’s Sportswomen features, the cameras followed her from home to last weekend’s big local derby game at Notts County.

She talked about the small number of women involved in the game and their growing acceptance in a male-dominated sport, and her role at the club.

Manager Steve Evans is also interviewed about Carolyn Radford’s work with the Stags, saying she knows her football and gets little credit for all she does.