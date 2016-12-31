Byrom signs for Stags

Stags’ boss Steve Evans has made his second new signing with the capture of Northampton Town midfield star Joel Byrom - an instrumental figure in the Cobblers’ League Two title triumph last season.

Byrom joined the club on a permanent basis tonight after leaving Sixfields earlier today.

The 30-year-old came through the youth ranks at Blackburn Rovers before leaving to join Accrington Stanley at the age of 20.

After making just a handful of appearances for Stanley, Byrom had spells with non-league clubs Clitheroe, Southport and Northwich Victoria before securing a move to Stevenage.

Whilst with the Boro, he played a pivotal role in their promotion to the English Football League and their subsequent promotion to League One the following season.

Despite making 40 appearances in their League One campaign, Byrom rejected a new deal at the Lamex Stadium and re-joined former boss Graham Westley at Preston North End.

After a loan spell with Oldham Athletic, the Lancashire-born midfielder joined Northampton Town where he won promotion from League Two last season after making 40 appearances during the campaign.

Manager Steve Evans says he acted quickly to secure his signature after being alerted to his situation at the Cobblers.

“I soon as I found out there was a possibility that Joel Byrom was coming out of Northampton, I was immediately on the phone to Rob Page (Northampton Town manager) to establish the situation,” he said

“It has to be said, in my opinion and in many people’s opinion, he was one of the top three performers at Northampton when they ran away with League Two under Chris Wilder.

“I got a positive response from Rob Page and I then took up some references, as we do now, and I spoke to Chris Wilder and Chris Wilder’s thoughts were the same as mine – get in the car and get him signed.

“I spoke to our chief executive and the chairman and they gave it their backing and we’ve got it over the line. We’re pleased to be working with such a talented boy.”

The signing of midfielder Byrom is subject to EFL ratification.

Stags’ fans can expect the unveiling of two more signings within the next 24 hours.