Business complete for Stags on deadline day

Satisfied Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans finally called it a night at 9pm tonight after signing Alex MacDonald and Alfie Potter on January transfer deadline day.

That took the club’s January intake to eight new players.

Evans brought in Oxford winger MacDonald earlier in the day and tonight completed the signing of Northampton midfield ace Alfie Potter, but a third deal mooted yesterday failed to happen.

Stags land Alex MacDonald – click HERE to read story

Stags sign Alfie Potter – click HERE to read story

“The chairman, chief executive and everyone at the football club has been wholly supportive in what has been a hectic time both recently and since I joined the football club, where no hour has been left unchecked as we endeavour to put together a team of which everyone can be proud at the One Call Stadium,” said Evans.

“I must also acknowledge the staff behind the scenes who often go unmentioned, but for me they are the real linchpins on a day like today.

“To our supporters, thank you for your patience today and we look forward to seeing those who will travel to Barnet on Saturday.”

Although no more players will be coming in, Evans did confirm there could still be players going out to clubs in the National League, who are exempt from the January transfer window.

He said: “I’m currently in discussions with three to four clubs in the National League who are keen to take three of our players.

“In the next 24 hours, I will be sitting down with the players concerned and giving them the opportunity of securing some first team football or staying inside our club to compete for a place in the team.”