Bruising week ahead as Stags players battle for a place in the big game

Steve Evans admitted he can hardly bear to watch some of Mansfield Town’s training sessions this week as the tackles fly in with players desperate to be part of Saturday’s huge home clash with Portsmouth.

With the Stags just a point off the top seven with two to play, manager Evans knows he needs to keep his players sharp and ultra-competitive but also acknowledges that carries its own risks.

“We need all our players fresh and ready,” he said.

“But that’s always the biggest challenge as you need a real energy and a real application in training where people are getting in and about each other.

“You have to prepare for the Saturday, but once or twice in the training sessions you shut your eyes as you know it’s a really competitive session and you need your players to come through it.

“We are in good shape right now with no injury worries. But this is Monday. I’ll be pleased if I am saying that next Saturday.”