Blow as Championship record bid striker turns down move to Mansfield Town

A Championship striker, who would have cost Mansfield Town a club record fee, today turned down the chance to move to the One Call Stadium.

Stags boss Steve Evans refused to name the player though Chad understand from sources in Yorkshire that it was Sheffield United forward James Hanson.

However, Evans has other options and will continue to pursue them as he looks to complete his squad with a striker and an attacking midfielder before the transfer window slams close at the end of the month.

“It looked like we were not going to get our main target on Sunday night and it was confirmed to me this morning,” said Evans.

“But I am very happy to go with any of the others.

“The bid was accepted but the player does not want to play in League Two from the Championship.

“As I’ve always said, I have to respect it. I don’t always agree with it as I think you have to go and play football, but I am sure the lad concerned will have different options, certainly at League One.

“The chairman was happy to pay the money it was going to take to get him out of his club.

“But I spoke to his manager this morning and he said he had a long chat with the lad over the weekend and he just doesn’t want to go and play League Two. So we carry on with our business as normal.”

Evans declined to confirm it was Hanson who had turned down the move.

“We are trying to do some business and we’re not in a position to confirm one player or the other,” he said.

“We have been linked with several strikers – some are close on the money and some are miles away. Some we wouldn’t bring in – not because they are not good players but because we are looking for a specific type of player.

“It doesn’t matter whether he costs a club record or costs nothing. It’s about adding quality to the squad and one or two alternative options to add to the qualities we’ve got. We have assembled a good squad.”

He added: “There are two or three players we like. We are discussing some things with them and their representatives.

“But we’ve been doing that for a few days already. You don’t put everything on one player. You have to make sure you have different options.

“As all managers know, to get the right type of players these days is particularly tough. If you put all your eggs in the one basket you will be left disappointed.

“You have to have options but you also have to remember why you are trying to sign that particular player rather than sign someone for the sake of signing them.

“Since we stopped signing players we have shown we are not just going to jump in and sign someone for the sake of it.

“We are working hard. We have one or two meetings with agents this evening and tomorrow.”

“Getting them in in time for Saturday would be the plan, and if it’s not for Saturday it would have to be for the next one. We are trying really hard.”

Danny Rose and Lee Angol have the starting shirts up front at the moment, but Evans pointed out there was already good competition under the roof.

“I told supporters when Jimmy Spencer didn’t have a great introductory pre-season for periods in games I said judge this boy as a player,” he said.

“I also said when Omari Sterling-James came in that he could be anything he wanted to be.

“Both have justified that in the last week more than ever.

“We have got good competition. It’s all about adding something different.”