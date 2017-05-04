Bennett wins Chad Reader’s Stags Player of the Year trophy

Rhys Bennett was a delighted winner of this season’s Chad Readers’ Stags Player of the Year award.

The Mansfield Town defender was presented with the trophy this morning at the One Call Stadium and said it was a surprise to learn he’d won it.

“When Mark Stevenson told me about it last night I was really excited and really happy,” said Bennett.

“It’s a really nice trophy too. I’ve not decided where I will put it yet but I will find a nice place for it.

“It’s nice to be personally recognised, but I just want to help the team.

“I have won player of the year awards at previous clubs but it gets nicer and nicer to win it. I didn’t expect it this season.”

Bennett is hoping to play the full game in this Saturday’s massive final game at Crawley Town which would see him become the only player this season to have played every minute of every game.

Stags need a miraculous set of results to make the play-offs on the final day of the regular season and Bennett admitted he would happily swap his trophy for a play-off spot.

“I would give it you back right now,” he said. “I would give back any amount of trophies or money – all I want is to get into those play-offs.

Bennett took top spot in your voting with fellow defender Krystian Pearce in second spot and striker Danny Rose third.