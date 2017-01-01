Bennett still believes in Stags’ promotion dream

Defender Rhys Bennett said standards have gone up under new boss Steve Evans and he believes Mansfield Town can still get promotion this season.

Bennett, the club’s only ever-present this season, also said he was excited to see who Evans would be adding to the squad in the January window.

“Obviously it’s difficult when a new manager comes in, but Steve Evans had transformed this football club and standards have gone up,” said Bennett.

“Everyone is giving it their all and playing for their place, which is good.

“We are all fans as well so we are all excited to see the new players coming in and hopefully they will add a bit of quality to our squad and we go from here.

“So far this season we haven’t been consistent enough. “On days like today you can see how good we are, but in terms of League Two we need to be bang at it every week and, if we can do that, we can transform the season.”

Bennett felt the Stags deserved a win over leaders Doncaster, who needed a 77th minute penalty to rescue a point.

“We came out and did everything the gaffer said for us to do,” he said.

“We played the ball, we pressed, we stopped them from playing and we worked really hard. So I think we deserved the three points.

“I believe in our group of players. We can do this.

“We believe we are as good as Doncaster.

“It was night and day from the Morecambe performance against Doncaster. The fans got behind us and I thought we gave them something to cheer which is good for them and us.

“We will now attack the league and see what happens.”

On being an ever-present, he added: “Touch wood, I have kept myself healthy and I hope to play every game from now until the end of the season.”

Tomorrow (Monday, 3pm) Stags head to Blackpool and Bennett said: “It’s not too far from me so it’s a little bit like coming home.

“We will go there, having beaten them six weeks ago, with the same attitude as today and I think we will get the three points there.”