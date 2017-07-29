Bennett misses out for Stags at Alfreton

Mansfield Town defender Rhys Bennett missed out on today’s penultimate pre-season friendly at Alfreton Town with a slightly bruised foot.
Otherwise only Alex MacDonald, recovering from a minor knee operation, was missing from the squad.
Alfreton, who have brought in 16 new players, included ex-Stags Craig Disley and Craig Westcarr.
ALFRETON: Elliott, Topliss, Allan, Platt, Shiels, Priestley, Johnson, Disley, Westcarr, Sharp, Snodin. Subs: Robertson, McGowan, Marshall, Morrison, Brough, Evans, Trialist.
STAGS: Logan, White, Pearce, Mirfin, Benning, Potter, Byrom, Digby, Anderson, Angol, Sterling-James. Subs: Diamond, Mellis, Atkinson, Olejnik, Taft, Spencer, Hunt.
REFEREE: James Oldham.
