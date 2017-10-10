Angol at the double as Stags reserves win

Lee Angol did his hopes of a Mansfield Town first team recall no harm with a brace as Stags reserves beat Grimsby Town 2-0 in the Central League Cup at Rainworth MW’s Kirklington Road ground this afternoon.

Stags played a strong side though did not risk Hayden White and Alfie Potter, who were due to train with the rest of the first team with one eye on a comeback this weekend after injury.

CJ Hamilton, Jimmy Spencer and Omari Sterling-James all forced saves from Mariners’ keeper Killip before Angol broke through on 16 minutes, capitalising from close range after Spencer had chipped the ball over the keeper.

On 32 minutes Angol doubled his tally from the spot after Sterling-James had been brought down.

Paul Digby sent another chance over on the half-volley from a corner on the hour and soon afterwards Angol scuffed a great chance to complete a hat-trick from six yards out

Stags lined up: Olejnik, Bennett, Benning, Digby, Wilder, Healey, Mellis, Sterling-James, Hamilton, Angol, Spencer.

PICTURES BY DAN WESTWELL