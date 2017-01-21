All change up front for Stags at Cambridge

It was all change up front for Mansfield Town this afternoon for their game at Cambridge United, which survived a noon pitch inspection after heavy frost.

The strike partnership of Matt Green and Yoann Arquin from last week found themselves on the bench.

Into the side, making his Stags debut came new loan signing Shaq Coulthirst, from Peterborough, and he was partnered by Danny Rose.

Otherwise Steve Evans stuck by the rest of the side that drew 0-0 at Notts County – a fourth successive clean sheet.

It has now been 377 minutes since the Stags conceded a goal and they arrived at Cambridge unbeaten in five games.

The home side began the day unbeaten in eight League games and were a point and a place outside the play-offs at kick-off.

CAMBRIDGE: Norris, Davies, Roberts, Legge, Carroll, Mingoia, Dunne, Clark, Berry, Maris, Ikpeazu. Subs: Gregory, Adams, Wharton, Lewis, Newton, McDonagh, Williamson.

STAGS: Kean, White, Bennett, Pearce, Benning, Collins, Whiteman, Byrom, Hamilton, Coulthirst, D. Rose. Subs: Shearer, Thomas, Hemmings, Baxendale, Green, Arquin, Hoban.

REFEREE: Gavin Ward of Surrey.