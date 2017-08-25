Alex MacDonald in line for Mansfield Town return

Alex MacDonald is in line for a first Mansfield Town appearance on Saturday with boss Steve Evans saying the winger is in the shape of his life.

MacDonald has missed out so far after a minor knee operation but is now champing at the bit to face Luton Town.

“Alex has been excellent in training it has to be said,” smiled Evans.

“In a little practice match he was magnificent, though ran out of gas a bit. He will be in the 18 on Saturday.

“In the early matches in Malta – and 500 or 600 Stags fans went to Malta – everyone raved about Alex MacDonald from the chairman down.

“Then he picked up his little niggle. But that’s all behind him now. He’s training as well as he ever has.

“Physically Alex MacDonald is probably in the best shape he has ever been in his career. The sooner we can get minutes into him and get him properly into the team and involved the better.”

Evans added: “What I do know is when MacDonald is in possession of the ball and there are five minutes to go and he’s around the edge of an opposition box, I don’t think there are too many players in our squad we’d rather have on the end of that than Alex.”

Stags only injury worries now surround midfielder Alfie Potter and centre half Zander Diamond.

“Alfie will be back in full training tomorrow, but Saturday may be a little bit early for him,” said Evans.

“Zander Diamond picked up a little niggle in the practice match on Tuesday, but I think he will be fine. “If there is any element of doubt we’ll leave him out, such is the quality and talent we have within our group.”