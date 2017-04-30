MANSFIELD TOWN RETRO: The day Stags clinched a historic championship

Mansfield Town’s play-off hopes hang by a slim thread this week — but back in May 1977 they managed to pull off arguably their greatest ever success.

The Stags went to Wrexham knowing they had already won a place in the old Division Two — the club’s only season in the second tier of English football.

But they wanted to lift the title against a Wrexham side who needed to win to go up themselves.

Mansfield keeper Rod Arnold was superb with fine saves. The shot-stopper was knocked out just before half-time, but returned to play the second period — later saying he could recall very little of the match.

Ninety seconds from full-time came the dramatic moment to cherish for 3,500 travelling Stags fans.

Kevin Randall beat his marker on the right touchline and crossed for striker Ernie Moss to poach his 20th goal of the season and win the title.