Mansfield Town player ratings: Do YOU agree with these ratings for the Stags in the 1-0 win over Stevenage?

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given us his player ratings for the Stags side who played in the 1-0 home win over Stevenage on Saturday.

Rhys Bennett caught Martin’s eye with a man-of-the-match rating, but do you agree?

Martin Shaw’s player ratings: Logan 6.5 Didn’t have a save to make. One punch away from a free kick.

White 7 Defended well. One shot fizzed wide.

Diamond 7 Defended well. Set up a good chance for Spencer.

Bennett 8 Very good game in central defence. Very composed and looked classy.

Hunt 7 Solid at left back. Almost created a goalscoring chance for himself but just overhit the ball cutting inside.

Byrom 8 Free kicks created havoc for the goal and disallowed goal. Some very good corners. Good from open play.

MacDonald 7 Several good pieces of play. Set up a great chance, which Hemmings fired wide.

Hamilton 7 Terrific run to set up the chance for Atkinson. One shot straight at the keeper.

Mellis 7.5 Terrific first half creating several chances. Faded in the second half, and gave away a dangerous free kick with poor play on the edge of his own box.

Spencer 6.5 Two good chances as he sent a free header over the bar and gave the keeper to chance to save his shot that was at a nice height. Some good lay-offs.

Hemmings 7.5 Scored for the second home game running and had another disallowed. Should have also scored when he fired wide from a great position.

Sub Line Up:

Sterling-James (for Spencer, 81 mins) - One good pass forward for MacDonald who should have shot.

Atkinson (for Mellis, 85 mins) - Should have scored and gave away a sloppy free kick late in stoppage time.

Butcher (for Hemmings, 90+3 mins).

