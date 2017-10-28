Mansfield Town player ratings: Do YOU agree with these ratings for the Stags against Exeter?

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given us his player ratings for the Stags side who played in the 1-1 draw against Exeter City on Saturday.

Midfielder Jacob Mellis caught Martin’s eye with a man-of-the-match rating and was one of four players to get a rating of eight, but do you agree?

Martin Shaw’s player ratings:

Logan 7 Good double save in the first half, and good save in stoppage to preserve a point. Nearly scored a remarkable goal from 75 yards with quick and clever thinking. For the goal, he made a good save, but pushed it back into the danger area where Holmes fired in from 17 yards.

Anderson 7 Some good crosses. Defended well when he had to.

Pearce 7 Solid.

Bennett 7 Solid.

Benning 6.5 Some good play going forward. But Exeter got around him on their right in the last 10 minutes. The dilemma continues, should we play Hunt as the better defender, or Benning who is better going forward?

Byrom 8 As at Notts County, showed again what we have missed while he has been out.

MacDonald 8 Great play to set up the Hemmings one-on-one chance. Involved in plenty of great approach play.

Hamilton 8 Several outstanding pieces of play, including setting up the chance for Mellis which was cleared off the line.

Mellis 8 Great assist for the goal. Some outstanding approach play. Should have scored when his side-footed shot was cleared off the line.

Rose 7 Good shot from 30 yards pushed away by the keeper. Battled hard.

Hemmings 7.5 Took his goal well. Should have scored when through 1-on-1 with the keeper. Good game otherwise.

Have your say below, on our Facebook page or by email at sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk