Mansfield Town player ratings: Do YOU agree with these ratings for the Stags after their 2-0 defeat at Colchester United?

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given his player ratings for the Stags side who slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Colchester United on Saturday.

Martin said the Stags, beaten for the second successive away match, “didn’t do enough to warrant the points.”

Alex MacDonald caught Martin’s eye with a man-of-the-match rating, but do you agree?

Martin Shaw’s player ratings:

Logan 6 - Unlucky to be wrong-footed by a deflection for the first goal and no chance with the second. One good save with his legs.

Anderson 6 - Did OK. Went off injured.

Pearce 5 - Lapse as he was lost by Mandron for the second goal. Hanlan cut past him for an early shot too. A rare off day.

Mirfin 7 - Good solid game.

Hunt 7 - Put in some good crosses, including a great one for Atkinson’s header. Defended solidly.

Sterling-James 5 - Gave away the free kick for the first goal with a clumsy and unnecessary challenge. Allowed Murray to cross from the left for the second goal. Subbed at half-time.

Butcher 5 - Contributed too little.

Atkinson 6 - Two good chances in the first half, the first of which would have been goal of the season so far if his header had been inches to the right.

MacDonald - 7.5 More than anyone, he did his best to drag the Stags back into it. Forced his way into the area and brought a foul, which should have been a penalty but was not given, fine play to set up a diving header for Rose, and a great run forward and powerful shot that was saved. Less effective at right wing back. Some variable quality of set-pieces.

Hemmings 6 - Did OK though I’d like to see more from him. Some good approach play setting up a shot for Rose, involved in the move that led to Atkinson’s header, and a good ball in the build-up to Rose’s diving header.

Rose 7 - Good game. Good shot saved after good approach play, diving header inches over the bar. Had been winning his headers in the first half, but was mostly losing out on them later on to Inniss as the Stags played too many long balls.

