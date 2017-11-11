Mansfield Town matchwinner MacDonald praises teammates and fans

Mansfield Town matchwinner Alex MacDonald hammered in the goal that secured his side’s first League Two win in six matches and then insisted the praise for the terrific 1-0 at Coventry City should go to the whole team - and more than 1,500 travelling fans.

The winger’s 30-yard strike six minutes from time settled a fine match full of goalmouth incident at both ends as the Stags stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven matches.

But he stressed after the match: “It’s not about me. It’s not about individuals. It’s a team performance - and what a team performance it was to come away with three points from a very, very good team.

“I’m not interested in individual accolades. It’s about the team and this group, we’re really starting to hit top gear now.

“It was a hardworking performance. It was a real difficult first half. For the first 10 to 15 minutes I thought it took us a while to get to grips with the game but we got there in the end.

“[In the] second half I thought we were the only team who were going to go on and win the game.

“They’re a fantastic team and they’ve got great individual players. To put on a performance the way we did and to come away with three points is very pleasing and it just shows where we’ve come in the last couple of weeks.”

“We looked really, really good at times. To come to a place like this and come away with three points, it’s a testament to all of us.”

MacDonald admitted he probably needed to contribute more assists and goals to the Stags.

“I’ve been unlucky with a few assists and a few efforts that I should have scored but I was delighted to see it (the late winner) hit the back of the net,” he said.

MacDonald scored in front of 1,565 vocal Mansfield fans.

He said: “It was nice to score at the end the Stags’ fans were. I think we all wanted to join in the celebrations.

“For them to turn up in their numbers, like they did today, to be as vocal as what they were today, it was great just to reward them with a big three points and the great celebrations at the end there when the goal went in.”