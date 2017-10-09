Wrens more than match their county neighbours

Rainworth’s three-match winning run against Worksop Town cruelly came to an end in the final minute of injury time, with the Wrens having to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw.

In what had been a very competitive match, the first half was edged by Worksop but the second belonged to the home side in a dominant display.

Former Tiger Jack Waddle did a passable impression of Terry Butcher’s blood-stained performance for England against Sweden during the opening 45 minutes.

He only lasted until the second minute of the second half when a further blow to the head left him unable to continue and he had to be substituted.

Rainworth started to dominate proceedings after the break with Niall Smith at the heart of the attack which would make the breakthrough. He found Tomas Poole in the area and his shot on the turn found the net on 63 minutes.

There were half-chances at both ends as the game started to get stretched, but it seemed neither side could find the required finish. The hosts went close to a second in injury time when Smith hit the cross bar.

And in the dying seconds of the game Worksop flooded forward in desperation looking for an equaliser, which they got through Rhys Davies.