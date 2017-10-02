Williams double fails to prevent Shirebrook defeat

Two goals from Danny Williams were not enough to prevent Shirebrook Town from sinking to a 4-2 defeat at Selby Town in the First Division of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League.

William’s opener gave Shirebrook a dream start after only six minutes when he made no mistake in a one-on-one. But just seven minutes later, Selby had not only equalised, they had also taken the lead, thanks to goals from Joe Dale.

First, Dale broke down the left and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Jamie Dean, and then he grabbed his second to leave the visitors chasing the game.

As they committed men forward, Shirebrook left gaps at the back that Selby would have exploited but for several fine saves by Dean.

Williams went close again just before the break and equalised just after. But Selby continued to cause all kinds of problems and Ryan Gothard restored their lead in the 58th minute. Dean made more saves before the points were sealed for the Yorkshire hosts by Liam Flanagan three minutes from time.

SHIREBROOK LINE-UP -- Dean. Homer (Herbert), Smith, Colton, Timmons, Widdowson, Williams, Dockwray, Brewin (Jatau), Watson, Simpson (Clarke). Subs not used: Squires, Robinson.