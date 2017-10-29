Watson hits 22nd goal of season to clinch win

In-form Shirebrook Town stretched their winning run in Division One of the Northern Counties East League to four matches after a 2-0 success at East Yorkshire Carnegie.

Shirebrook keeper Gavin Saxby pulled off a fingertip save before Sam Dockwray found the bottom corner in the 25th minute.

Ryan Herbert and Jermaine Jatau had chances to extend the lead as the visitors led 1-0 at half-time.

Saxby tipped a header on to the bar in the second period, but Shirebrook again carved out chances with Joe Naylor, Ryan Herbert and Tate Clarke all going close.

Late on Adam Colton found Tate Clarke and his cross was converted by the unmarked Kieren Watson for his 22nd of the season.