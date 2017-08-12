Waddle breakthrough cancelled out late on

Have your say

Rainworth Miners’ Welfare showed flashes of what is required this season as they gained a Northern Counties East League Premier Division point in a 1-1 draw with Liversedge.

But a late equaliser highlighted that the new-look side is still a work in progress.

Rainworth dominated the early exchanges andTomas Poole’s long-range effort in the eighth minute caused James Waggett problems, with the keeper only gathering at the second attempt.

The home side went even closer in the 11th minute when Ludlam’s headed effort from a corner was pushed around the post by Waggett.

The breakthrough came in the 17th minute when Jamal Smith had the ball taken off his toe as he ran on goal, but the ball fell at Jack Waddle’s feet and he made no mistake.

Liversedge hit back and in the 34th minute Brandon Kane’s dipping shot went just over.

Two minutes later Tom White hit the bar to leave the Wrens fortunate to be ahead.

The scores should have been level in the 38th minute, but Devonte White put his chance wide with the goal at his mercy.

Rainworth rallied before half-time as Tim Whittaker’s goalbound effort was blocked.

Liversedge started the second half on the front foot and Rainworth were grateful for Jack Bennett’s goalline clearance after they failed to deal with a bouncing ball in the area.

The home side continued to ride their luck when a fiercely-driven cross was narrowly missed by three onrushing Liversedge players.

The pressure on Rainworth’s goal intensified and Kane was unlucky to see his long-range effort flash the wrong side of the upright.

Steve Wales then placed his finish over the bar after a mazy run for the visitors.

Rainworth got back into the game when Smith’s shot flashed wide, before the striker put an effort the wrong side of the upright.

At the other end the Wrens continued to ride their luck when Whittaker headed off the line before a shot struck the bar.

For a brief period Rainworth regained the upper hand.

Smith again broke free, but his shot struck the keeper, and Rob Ludlam’s goalbound shot was deflected for a corner.

In the 80th minute the home side failed to clear another bouncing ball in the area and Morton pounced for the equaliser.