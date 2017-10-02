Teversal bounce back from Vase humbling with easy win

A blistering four-goal second half enabled Teversal to put behind them the humiliating Buildbase FA Vase exit of the previous week as they returned to league action.

Teversal cruised to an easy 4-0 win at home to Borrowash Victoria on Saturday to cement their place in the top five of the East Midlands Counties League, only two points behind leaders Blaby and Whetstone Athletic.

Given that Vase disappointment, Teversal could be excused for their tentative and nervous start to the game against their mid-table visitors. In a goalless first half, both sides had chances, but home boss Dean Short was pleased that his charges had most of the possession.

In the second period, the tempo was set by a breakthrough goal within a minute as skipper Khyle Sargent intercepted a loose pass to burst from midfield and unleash a 20-yarder into the top corner, with Borrowash ‘keeper Louis Kinnerley rooted to the spot.

The visitors responded by forcing Josh Turton into an excellent save, but it wasn’t long before Teversal had doubled their lead as Dave Cockerill’s defence-splitting ball found James McCann, who strode into the box before finishing with confidence.

Still the Vics refused to give up the ghost, bringing more saves from Turton. However, they were finally broken by two more goals in the last nine minutes. Man-of-the-match Cockerill was behind them both, breaking into the box for an effort that came of the ‘keeper for substitute Danny Fletcher to net the rebound and then picking out a timely run by Matt Wilkinson, who finished with aplomb.

TEVERSAL LINE-UP -- Turton/ Griffiths, Travis, Gregory, Fisher, Sargent (Cox 75), Bamford, Wilkinson, Cockerill, Radford (Fletcher 65), McCann (Bacon L. 76). Subs not used: Sennett, Bacon D.