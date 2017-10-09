Ten-minute hat-trick knocks Blidworth out of county cup

A remarkable hat-trick inside only ten minutes sank under-strength Blidworth Welfare in the Notts FA Senior County Cup at home to Eastwood Community on Saturday.

Talented youngster Patrick Webb fired his treble in the opening half of the encounter, which Eastwood, one of Blidworth’s rivals in the Central Midlands League, went on to win 4-0.

For various reasons, manager Lewis Saxby had to make five changes and was without leading scorer Josh Brentnall, experienced striker Tony Edwards, towering defender Jonathan Jenkinson and goalkeeper Josh Hollis.

Defender Jason Dawson had to deputise between the posts, and he was kept busy from the off before being hit by Webb’s whirlwind between the 23rd and 33rd minutes. First the Eastwood man drifted inside to fire past the ‘keeper after a terrific ball from Aaron Short. Next he pounced on a rebound after Dawson had saved Adam Hassell’s initial shot. And then Webb smashed home a flick-on from Greg Conn.

Blidworth were more positive in the second half, but the tie was wrapped up just after the hour when Hassell chested in a cross from Rory Smith.

Saxby said: “The loss of key players in key areas cost us. I am disappointed with the defeat, but the lads never gave up and kept pushing.”