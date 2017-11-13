Suspension breach leads to six-point punishment

FC Bolsover, currently 18th in Division One of the Northern Counties East League, have been deducted six points for fielding a suspended player during two league matches towards the start of the season.

The two matches were a 2-0 home victory against Winterton Rangers on Wednesday, 23rd August, and a 5-0 win over Swallownest at Langwith Road three days later.

A spokesman for the NCEL said: “In accordance with League Rule 6.9, the club will be deducted the points accrued in those two matches and fined £50.

“With the period of appeal now over, the points deduction will take place with immediate effect.”

On Saturday FC Bolsover lost 3-1 at home against Yorkshire Amateur with Callam Lytham on target.