Skipper sees red as 10-man Cobras go out

Ten-man Clipstone went out of the FA Vase at the first-round stage with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Racing Club Warwick from the Midland Football League Division One.

After a nervy opening in a strong wind, RC Warwick scored with their first attack.

Tim Gregory was dispossessed and the ball was played to Liam Naven-Jones, whose low shot beat Levi Owen.

Captain Ben Rogers had an opportunity in the 19th minute after Matt Hubbard and Matt Brian combined, but he sliced his effort wide.

Seven minutes later the skipper was dismissed seven minutes later for a badly-timed challenge.

Two minutes after Rogers’ red card, Gregory had an excellent opportunity to equalise for the Cobras after being set up by Olly Ashton. However, the winger was unable to control his shot, which missed the target.

Hopes that Clipstone would dominate the second half with the wind behind them never materialised.

The home side doubled their advantage in the 65th minute when a cross to the far post eluded the keeper and Carter netted.

Substitute Kieran Darby, from Mansfield Town, fired over when well-placed for the visitors before their man-of-the-match, Levi Owen, made two good saves to deny Naven-Jones and Robert Stephens.

Clipstone: Owen, Burbanks, Lowe, Webster, Taylor, Rogers ©, Hubbard (Darby 62), Morgan (Bullock 75), Brian (Thomas 86), Ashton, Gregory.