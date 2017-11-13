Shirebrook’s unbeaten run ended by Ollerton

Promotion-chasing Shirebrook Town’s recent unbeaten run was brought to an end by a 2-1 defeat against close neighbours, Ollerton Town, in Division One of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League.

In front of a crowd of 197, Shirebrook started well enough with both Declan Brewin and Kieren Watson having chances to open the scoring, and they went even closer moments later when Joe Cheeseman’s header flew just over the bar.

Ollerton began to grow into the game, but Shirebrook felt they were denied a stonewall penalty for handball as the first half was drawing to a close. Instead a spot-kick for the hosts gave them the lead in the 58th minute when Chris Timons bundled Gav King to the ground and Sam Stretton sent ‘keeper Gavin Saxby the wrong way. Things got worse for Shirebrook five minutes later when a defensive error by Timons allowed Ashley Shannon to run in one-on-one with Saxby and double the advantage.

With nothing to lose, the visitors threw everything at Ollerton but although Ryan Herbert had a shot cleared off the line and Sam Dockrway smashed an effort against the bar, they could only manage a last-minute penalty from Watson, awarded when he was pulled over in the box.