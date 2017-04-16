Sherwood march on at top of the table

Sherwood Colliery remain in charge of the race for the Central Midlands League Reserve Division title.

On Saturday the top four all won, leaving Sherwood three points ahead of Hucknall Town with a game in hand.

Sherwood made short work of Swanwick, their 5-0 win coming courtesy of goals from Dean Robinson, Michael Taylor, Jordan Ingram, Jamie York and Tyler Leeds.

Their 19th win of the season took them to 58 points and took their goal tally to 91. Sherwood have failed to take maximum points on just four occasions.

Hucknall stayed second after winning the reserve derby at Linby Colliery.

Alex Arnold put Hucknall in front on 20 minutes, but Will Horton qualised seven minutes before half-time. Joel Goodacre grabbed the winner in the 54th minute.

in the Black Dragon Badges North Division, bottom-of-the-table Welbeck Lions lost 5-1 at Collingham, despite taking the lead through Aiden McTighe.

Luke Clifford, Matt Ward. Sidnei Costa (2) and Tom Moore netted for the winners.