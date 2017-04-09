Selston stutter in the race for league title

A last-minute goal dented Selston’s hopes of lifting the Central Midlands League South Division title.

They lost the first of their three remaining matches 2-1 at Swanwick.

That means they must win both their last two games to overhaul leaders Eastwood Community, who have completed their season.

Selston fell behind at Swanwick in the third minute as Lewis Mason put the Swans ahead.

Carl Moore fired home an equaliser from 20 yards in the last minute of the first half.

But in the closing seconds Guy Taylor struck for the hosts to leave Selston needing to take maximum points from games against Southwell and Pinxton to win the championship.