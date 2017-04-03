Selston need two wins from last three games to retain title

A dramatic last-gasp goal by their closest rivals means Selston must win two of their final three games of the season to retain the Central Midlands League, South Division title.

While Selston sat at home with their feet up in second place, leaders Eastwood Community were tackling their last fixture of the campaign, away to fifth-placed South Normanton.

The match looked to be heading for a goalless draw until striker Harry Allen popped up with a 90th minute winner for the Red Badgers, who duly went five points clear at the top.

Selston’s last three matches are away to Swanwick Pentrich Road this Saturday, away to Southwell City on Wednesday, April 19 and at home to Pinxton on Saturday, April 22. Five points are unlikely to be enough because Eastwood boast a goal-difference that is currently superior by eight goals.

The reigning champions also have a league cup final to look forward to, against Hucknall Town on Sunday, April 30 at Alfreton Town’s ground.

Elsewhere in the South Division, Sherwood Colliery look sure to finish a highly creditable third in the table, even though they were held to a 1-1 draw at Hucknall in their latest game. Jordan Harris put the Wood in front in the 41st minute before Matt Brian levelled in the 71st. The result retained Sherwood’s ten-point advantage over fourth-placed Hucknall with five games to go.

Lower down the table, Southwell lost 3-1 at Mickleover Royal British Legion, despite a goal from Jonathan Nussey, and Blidworth Welfare were beaten by the same scoreline at home to Linby Colliery, with James Scothern’s second-half strike a mere consolation.