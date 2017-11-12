Second-half goals settle local derby triumph

Ollerton Town turned the Northern Counties League form book upside down to win bragging rights over local rivals Shirebrook Town.

Two goals in the second period earned Ollerton, who went 15th in Northern Counties East League Division One, a 2-1 home success over Shirebrook Town as the visitors slipped to seventh.

The victory was marred though by an injury to Ollerton Ben Bowring, who suffered a fracture near the top of an eye.

Shirebrook looked the more threatening in the opening 20 minutes.

Joe Cheeseman headed wide at a corner and Declan Brewin’s half-volley from just inside the box didn’t trouble Ryan Brooks in the home goal.

The visitors penned in Ollerton, restricting the home side to long balls.

As the half went on, however, Ollerton pushed their back line forward, grew in confidence and created chances.

Gav King’s low effort was saved and Jordan Buckham’s speculative effort from 25 yards curled wide.

As both sides’ defences dominated in the first half, Ollerton ever-present Liam Cooper was oustanding with interceptions and crucial tackles.

The home side made a strong start to the second half and won a 57th-minute penalty.

Buckham’s low cross into the six-yard box saw King touch the ball away from Shirebrook’s Chris Timmons and draw a spot-kick from the veteran defender.

Ollerton captain Sam Stretton scored his second penalty in as many home games to give the home side a crucial advantage.

Despite Bowring’s injury, which allowed substitute Tom Moody to make his debut, Ollerton continued to grow in confidence with Stretton commanding in midfield.

They doubled their lead when Buckham’s long ball didn’t look like it wasn’t going to find an Ollerton forward before a sliced, mistimed clearance from Timmons put Ash Shannon in on goal.

The young attacker kept his composure to slot the ball under Gav Saxby for his third goal in his last six league games.

Shirebrook responded well and Ryan Herbert’s low effort was superbly blocked on the line by Moody.

Former home favourite Sam Dockwray fired against the bar, but Ollerton managed the later stages well.

The visitors did pull a goal back, through Kieran Watson’s penalty, to set up a nervous finish.