Second-half goals send Bulls out of the FA Vase

Rudy Funk and Mark Ward cut frustrated figures at full-time as AFC Mansfield bowed out of the FA Vase following a 2-0 defeat at Midlands League Hinckley AFC.

A second-half brace from Luke Richards condemned the Bulls to only their third defeat all season.

Speaking after the game at St John’s Park, the Bulls’ assistant manager, Mark Ward, said: “It was definitely a game of two halves.

“We were all over them in the first half, but when you are on top in any game you have to put the opposition to bed.”

Richards opened the scoring with a looping header that left Jason White helpless in the 55th minute.

He then added the killer blow 14 minutes from time as the Bulls pushed for an equaliser.

Richards tapped home from close range after benefiting from his teammate’s pinpoint cross.

AFC Mansfield were left to rue missing several good opportunities in the first half, with Nick Guest having the best — a half-volley from six yards that flew over the crossbar.

Bulls manager Rudy Funk added: “Well done to Hinckley.

“We could have been 2-0 up in the first half, but in the second half they got what they deserved.”

Funk will be hoping for a quick reaction from his side — something the Bulls are extremely good at – as they face Worksop Town in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Wednesday.