Rugged Shirebrook deny Worksop in fantastic friendly

A bumper crowd of about 275 watched a fantastic pre-season friendly in which plucky Shirebrook Town edged out Worksop Town 2-1.

Rugged determination won the day for Shirebrook, who were given a stern test in every department but passed it with flying colours, defending resolutely and hitting the Tigers on the break.

Worksop put the hosts under pressure from the off with former Shirebrook favourites Liam Greenfield and Jake Currie working well together. However, after 19 minutes, Declan Brewin ran behind the Tigers’ defence to drill the home side into the lead.

Shirebrook continued to soak up all the pressure that Worksop could muster and preserved their advantage until the half-time whistle. More of the same followed in the second half as home goalkeeper Jamie Dean continued his man-of-the-match performance, standing tall time after time to frustrate the Worksop strikers.

Amazingly, it was soon 2-0 as Mark Robinson nipped in behind the visitors’ backline to net. Both goals stemmed from set-pieces, which must be of concern to Ryan Hindley and his Tigers management team.

Worksop responded by piling on more enormous pressure. They finally found a way through when swinging the ball in for Currie to knock the ball down for Sam Liversidge to fire home, but the equaliser would not come. In a pulsating game that both sets of supporters enjoyed, Shirebrook pur their bodies on the line to thwart the visitors and complete a victory that delighted their management.

Both sides start their new league seasons next month.