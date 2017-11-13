Reserves are on march

Shirebrook Town Reserves’ remarkable start to the season continued as they hit Hathersage for six, without reply, to reach the quarter-finals of the Derbyshire Senior Cup.

Man-of-the-match Ben Charlesworth hit four goals as the Reserves maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Chances came quickly in the first half and eventually a goalmouth scramble led to Robbie Savage opening the scoring.

More pressure led to Charlesworth doubling the lead.

Hathersedge tested the Reserves’ defence, creating chances in the first 20 minutes of the second period, but the Reserves defended well.

Charlesworth made it 3-0 as the Shirebrook side played good one-touch football.

Craig Taylor made it 4-0, scoring into the roof of the net, before Charlesworth added two further goals to reward the Reserves for their commitment.